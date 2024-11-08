Hochul Moving to Revive NYC Congestion Plan

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering relaunching a plan to toll drivers entering New York City's central business district before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, reports Politico.

She shelved the congestion pricing system in mid-June as it risked "too many unintended consequences."

Politico originally reported that she nixed the program as part of an effort to help Democrats in competitive suburban House races.

The first-in-the-nation plan, meant to reduce traffic, improve air quality, and raise money for the beleaguered public transit system, had been slated to start June 30 at a cost of $15 per vehicle to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak hours.

In recent days, Hochul asked the U.S. Department of Transportation whether implementing pricing with lower tolls would require another lengthy environmental review, according to Politico.

"She's asking for it to go from $15 to $9," said one of the people, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member.

Earlier this year, Trump vowed on social media to "TERMINATE Congestion Pricing in my FIRST WEEK back in Office!!"

A group of transit advocates — real estate, business, and environmental groups known as the Congestion Pricing Now Coalition — on Wednesday urged Hochul to move forward with the plan.

"All New Yorkers deserve reliable transit, clean air and safe streets, but we're leaving our fate to Donald Trump, who has promised time and again to end congestion pricing and to slash federal funding for transit," they wrote to Gothamist.

"It's time for Governor Hochul to turn on congestion pricing now and get this critical program up and running before the next administration takes office."

Trump could stop the pricing by refusing to give final sign-off, revoking its environmental approval, or conceding to a lawsuit seeking to delay it, according to New York Focus.