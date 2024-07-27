Trump: I Won't Stop Outdoor Campaign Rallies

Former President Donald Trump said he will continue hosting outdoor campaign rallies in the wake of an assassination attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Secret Service has agreed to increase their footprint at future events.

“They are very capable of doing so. No one can ever be allowed to stop or impede free speech or gathering,” he wrote.

As of Saturday morning, the post had garnered close to 10,000 likes.

A bullet grazed Trump's ear when a 20-year-old gunman fired eight shots at Trump on July 13, and one spectator was killed with two others seriously wounded. The shooter fired from a rooftop about 130 yards away that was not protected and outside the main security area.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday following intense grilling on Capitol Hill from members of both parties on Monday and bipartisan demands she step down over security lapses in the incident.