WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | outdoor | campaign | rallies

Trump: I Won't Stop Outdoor Campaign Rallies

donald trump with blood on his ear following the shooting
(The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)

By    |   Saturday, 27 July 2024 09:42 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said he will continue hosting outdoor campaign rallies in the wake of an assassination attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Secret Service has agreed to increase their footprint at future events.

“They are very capable of doing so. No one can ever be allowed to stop or impede free speech or gathering,” he wrote.

As of Saturday morning, the post had garnered close to 10,000 likes.

A bullet grazed Trump's ear when a 20-year-old gunman fired eight shots at Trump on July 13, and one spectator was killed with two others seriously wounded. The shooter fired from a rooftop about 130 yards away that was not protected and outside the main security area. 

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday following intense grilling on Capitol Hill from members of both parties on Monday and bipartisan demands she step down over security lapses in the incident.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump said he will continue hosting outdoor campaign rallies in the wake of an assassination attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
trump, outdoor, campaign, rallies
169
2024-42-27
Saturday, 27 July 2024 09:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved