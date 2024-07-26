WATCH TV LIVE

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Shame on Media for Bullet Conspiracy

By    |   Friday, 26 July 2024 10:37 PM EDT

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump presidential campaign, shamed mainstream media outlets Friday night for suggesting former President Donald Trump wasn't hit by a bullet two weeks ago in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

A local law enforcement source suggested July 13, in the immediate aftermath of the assassinaton attempt, that Trump might have been struck by flying glass. That theory hung around, in part, thanks to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Speaking to Newsmax, Leavitt stated, "Shame on every single mainstream media outlet who engaged in these conspiracies" that Trump wasn't struck by a bullet.

"We received a lot of inquiries from mainstream media outlets in this country who were giving in to what Wray said yesterday, and actually questioning whether or not President Trump was actually struck with a bullet. Shame on every single one of them," she told "Greg Kelly Reports."

