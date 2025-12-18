Dozens of Tren de Aragua Gangsters Named in DOJ Indictments

The Department of Justice announced the unsealing of multiple federal indictments charging more than 70 people linked to Tren de Aragua, a designated foreign terrorist organization, in connection with violent and financial crimes across the United States and abroad.

The indictments span five U.S. attorneys' offices in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, and Texas.

The charges include murder, robbery, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering, and controlled substance trafficking.

Prosecutors said the cases are part of an enforcement campaign that has resulted in more than 260 Tren de Aragua members being federally indicted since Jan. 20, 2025.

"Immediately upon taking office, I directed the Department of Justice to fiercely pursue the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations," Attorney General Pam Bondi said. "This latest multistate series of charges underscores the Trump administration's unwavering commitment to restoring public safety, dismantling violent trafficking networks, and ridding our country of Tren de Aragua terrorists."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the organization exploits U.S. borders to carry out violent criminal activity.

While charges were filed in multiple states, Nebraska emerged as the central focus of the latest enforcement action, accounting for the largest share of newly unsealed indictments.

Federal prosecutors in Nebraska announced two indictments charging 54 individuals in what the Justice Department described as a large-scale financial crime conspiracy tied to TdA.

U.S. Attorney Lesley A. Woods said the indictments allege the defendants used malware to steal millions of dollars from ATMs across the United States, a method commonly known as jackpotting.

One indictment, returned in December 2025, charges 22 defendants with offenses including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, bank fraud, bank burglary, computer fraud and money laundering.

A related indictment returned in October 2025 charges 32 additional defendants across dozens of counts tied to financial crimes and computer damage.

Prosecutors allege the stolen funds were funneled to Tren de Aragua leadership to support criminal and terrorist activity.

If convicted, defendants face potential sentences ranging from 20 years to more than 300 years in prison.

The State Department in early December boosted its reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, a top TdA boss widely considered one of the most dangerous criminals in the Western Hemisphere.

The bounty now stands at up to $5 million, rising from the previous $3 million offer.

Mosquera Serrano, known as "El Viejo" ("the old man"), became the first member of TdA placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list when he was added in June.