WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fbi | tda | terrorists | texas | dhs | arrests | dan caine

FBI: 143 Tren de Aragua Terrorists Arrested in South Texas

By    |   Tuesday, 25 November 2025 09:25 AM EST

Federal authorities announced a major Department of Homeland Security operation in South Texas that netted the arrests of 143 terrorists tied to the violent transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA), according to an FBI update.

TdA was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration in February.

The news comes as Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of President Donald Trump's Joint Chiefs of Staff, is in the Caribbean to address troops built up in the region to weigh military options against Venezuela and dictator Nicolás Maduro's regime.

The action followed last week's launch of the Homeland Security Task Force-South Texas (HSTF-South Texas), a new regional initiative led by the FBI San Antonio Field Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

"HSTF-South Texas" will serve as a model for similar efforts nationwide, officials said, emphasizing both prevention and enforcement in combating transnational crime.

The task force is designed to merge intelligence and law enforcement operations to counter emerging threats from transnational criminal groups.

Federal and state authorities executed a Nov. 16 search warrant near 5939 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio — an area described as a known gathering point for TdA members and other criminal actors involved in narcotics distribution, weapons violations, and human trafficking.

The operation resulted in 143 arrests, including 51 confirmed TdA members, the FBI said.

All 143 individuals were taken into ICE custody for immigration proceedings. Those detained included 98 Venezuelans, 21 Hondurans, 14 Mexicans, 4 Cubans, 2 Ecuadorians, and one each from Nicaragua, Peru, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Authorities reported 25 of those arrested had U.S. criminal histories, including 13 felony and 12 misdemeanor offenses.

Federal officials said transnational criminal organizations continue to drive violence across U.S. communities, underscoring the need for early intervention and coordinated enforcement.

The operation involved a broad coalition of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol, ATF, DEA, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, the U.S. Marshals Service, and local police departments.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Federal authorities announced a major Department of Homeland Security operation in South Texas that netted the arrests of 143 terrorists tied to the violent transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA), according to an FBI update.
fbi, tda, terrorists, texas, dhs, arrests, dan caine
337
2025-25-25
Tuesday, 25 November 2025 09:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved