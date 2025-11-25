FBI: 143 Tren de Aragua Terrorists Arrested in South Texas

Federal authorities announced a major Department of Homeland Security operation in South Texas that netted the arrests of 143 terrorists tied to the violent transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA), according to an FBI update.

TdA was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration in February.

The news comes as Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of President Donald Trump's Joint Chiefs of Staff, is in the Caribbean to address troops built up in the region to weigh military options against Venezuela and dictator Nicolás Maduro's regime.

The action followed last week's launch of the Homeland Security Task Force-South Texas (HSTF-South Texas), a new regional initiative led by the FBI San Antonio Field Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

"HSTF-South Texas" will serve as a model for similar efforts nationwide, officials said, emphasizing both prevention and enforcement in combating transnational crime.

The task force is designed to merge intelligence and law enforcement operations to counter emerging threats from transnational criminal groups.

Federal and state authorities executed a Nov. 16 search warrant near 5939 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio — an area described as a known gathering point for TdA members and other criminal actors involved in narcotics distribution, weapons violations, and human trafficking.

The operation resulted in 143 arrests, including 51 confirmed TdA members, the FBI said.

All 143 individuals were taken into ICE custody for immigration proceedings. Those detained included 98 Venezuelans, 21 Hondurans, 14 Mexicans, 4 Cubans, 2 Ecuadorians, and one each from Nicaragua, Peru, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Authorities reported 25 of those arrested had U.S. criminal histories, including 13 felony and 12 misdemeanor offenses.

Federal officials said transnational criminal organizations continue to drive violence across U.S. communities, underscoring the need for early intervention and coordinated enforcement.

The operation involved a broad coalition of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol, ATF, DEA, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, the U.S. Marshals Service, and local police departments.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.