AG Bondi: Feds Have Arrested More Than 2,711 Tren de Aragua Members

By    |   Friday, 27 June 2025 02:36 PM EDT

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, federal authorities have arrested more than 2,711 members of the Venezuela-based gang Tren de Aragua as of Friday.

"You should all feel safer now," Bondi told members of the press at the White House, reports The Washington Times.

There are large numbers of the gang's members in the United States because former President Joe Biden opened the border and allowed them to gain a foothold in the country, Bondi said.

After President Donald Trump's administration designated the gang as a terrorist organization, the Alien Enemies Act has been used to justify the speedy deportations of people suspected of being gang members. 

Bondi's announcement comes one day after Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, an alleged senior leader of the gang, was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

Mosquera Serrano, known as "El Viejo," or "the old man," is the first member of the gang to land on the top fugitives list, CNN reported Thursday.

The agency is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Mosquera Serrano, 37, is facing federal charges of conspiring to provide and providing material support to a federal terrorist organization. He is also to face charges of conspiracy and distribution of cocaine in Colombia, which was intended for distribution to the United States, the FBI said earlier this week.

The agency said they believe Mosquera Serrano may be in Venezuela or Colombia. 

Tren de Aragua originated in a Venezuelan prison, spreading north and south and into the United States in recent years.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Friday, 27 June 2025 02:36 PM
