State Dept Boosts Bounty to $5M for TdA Leader

The State Department on Wednesday boosted its reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, a top Tren de Aragua (TdA) boss widely considered one of the most dangerous criminals in the Western Hemisphere.

The bounty now stands at up to $5 million, rising from the previous $3 million offer.

Mosquera Serrano, known as "El Viejo" ("the old man"), became the first member of TdA ever placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list when he was added in June.

U.S. officials say he oversees the gang's global drug-trafficking and financial empire, making him a central figure in a criminal network that has spread well beyond its roots in a Venezuelan prison.

The Trump administration formally designated TdA as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity in February, calling the gang a lethal threat across the hemisphere.

U.S. officials say the group has expanded operations throughout Latin America and into the United States.

Federal charges against Mosquera Serrano continue to mount.

He was indicted in the Southern District of Texas in January on an international cocaine-trafficking conspiracy, and again in April 2025 on new trafficking counts and allegations of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

The Treasury Department has also stepped up financial pressure: The Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Mosquera Serrano in June and on Wednesday targeted 11 additional TdA-linked operatives tied to the gang's narco-terror network.

Authorities believe Mosquera Serrano may be hiding in Venezuela or Colombia.