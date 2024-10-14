Time Mag Owner Slams Harris for Skirting Interviews

Even mainstream media outlets are ripping Vice President Kamala Harris for refusing to sit down for interviews.

Marc Benioff, owner of Time magazine, used social platform X to blast Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, for her lack of "transparency."

"Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level? #TrustMatters #TransparencyMatters #Leadership," Benioff posted on X Sunday night.

He then posted a paragraph from a Time story titled "What Kind of President Would Kamala Harris Be?"

"Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, [former President Donald] Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race," Benioff posted.

Time published an interview with Trump in April and with President Joe Biden in June, when he was the presumptive Democrat nominee and before he dropped out of the race.

Harris, after becoming the Democrat nominee, did few interviews before a recent media blitz. The ones she has done, such as appearing on ABC’s "The View," Howard Stern’s radio show, and the Stephen Colbert late-night TV show, were chosen due to their friendly environments.

In the Time profile on Harris, reporter Charlotte Alter hinted at Harris' refusal to sit down with the magazine.

"When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows," Alter wrote.

Benioff, also CEO of Salesforce, has owned Time since 2018. Newsweek reported he has been a major political donor who has given "mainly to the Democratic Party but also to Republicans over the years."

The outlet added Benioff has donated more than $800,000 to the Democratic Party and roughly $300,000 to the GOP since the 1990s, based on donation data on Open Secrets. He hasn't donated to either presidential candidate this election cycle, but did donate to Harris in 2019.