Kamala Harris to Stephen Colbert: 'I'm … Not Joe Biden'

In an apparent attempt to recover from her appearance earlier in the day on "The View," Vice President Kamala Harris sought to define herself on "The Late Show" on Tuesday night by making clear who she isn't.

Host Stephen Colbert said that voters want the 2024 election to be about change and asked Harris what major changes she would enact if elected president.

"I'm obviously not Joe Biden," Harris replied. "So that would be one change … but also, I think it's important to say, with 28 days to go, I'm not Donald Trump."

The Democrat presidential nominee then touted her economic plan, which she described as an attempt to create an "opportunity economy."

According to Axios, Colbert cracked open a can each of Miller High Life for Harris and himself after asking about accusations journalist Bob Woodward leveled against Trump in his new book. The Hill reported the beer drinking came towards the end of the interview.

During her Tuesday appearance on "The View," Harris struggled to identify a decision she would have made differently than President Joe Biden.

The appearance underscored the vice president's challenge of uncoupling her image from Biden's and convincing voters that she is a candidate who can deliver the change they are clamoring for.

"We're obviously two different people," Harris said, adding that "I will bring those sensibilities to how I lead."

When pressed on how she might have done things differently from Biden if she were in charge, Harris said, "There is not a thing that comes to mind."

Later in her appearance on "The View," Harris said there is one thing that she would do differently than the president — put a Republican in her Cabinet.

"That will be one of the differences," she said.

Harris said she would welcome a Republican's contributions "because I don't feel burdened by letting pride get in the way of a good idea."

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," former President Donald Trump said Harris' answer on "The View" was "the dumbest answer I think she could have given."

"Well, that's a pretty pathetic group on 'The View' I will tell you, but that was an amazing answer," Trump said. "That's about as bad an answer as you can come up with."

"What about the 375,000 [migrant] children that are missing? Many of them are dead or they're sex slaves at many different places but they'll probably never be found again," he continued. "Or the inflation that they have, with a border disaster and murderers are being allowed into our country; the all-electric car or vehicle mandate, which is just ridiculous."