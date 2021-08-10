×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: texas | covid | 19 | hospital

Texas Hospital System Preps Tents for COVID Patient Increase

Texas Hospital System Preps Tents for COVID Patient Increase
A walkway leading to medical tents is shown outside of the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital on August 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 August 2021 10:37 PM

The hospital system in Houston, Texas, is building tents in order to prepare for a possible patient overflow, as the latest increase in coronavirus cases is pushing its hospitals to capacity, The New York Post reports.

Harris Health System stated that 25% of patients at its two hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, and that at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where the tents were set up, 100% of its intensive care units (ICUs) are full with 63% being COVID-19 patients, according to CNN.

Harris Health Spokesman Bryan McLeod told CNN that “[T]hey are still in the process of completing set up, and installing IT equipment, etc. There is no pre-determined time for when they will begin to be used, but they want the tented environment to be ready to go in the event they are needed.” 

President and CEO Esmaeil Porsa told CNN that there are 122 COVID-19 patients at the system’s two hospitals, and that the number has gone up quickly, saying that "[W]hat is intriguing about this surge is not so much the magnitude of the numbers, but the speed at which the numbers are going up. It took us five weeks to get from one (patient) to 120. When I look at the last surge, it took us three months -- the rapid rise in the amount of Covid patients is very concerning."

Ben Taub Hospital, the system’s second hospital, has its ICUs at 95% capacity, where 27% of patients have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Porsa added that “[T]he situation is bad and only getting worse. We are not heading towards a crisis, we are in the middle of a crisis.”

The Post adds that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) called for out-of-state help to fight the new wave of COVID-19 cases, and directed health officials to use staffing agencies from out-of-state in order to find additional medical staff.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The hospital system in Houston, Texas, is building tents in order to prepare for a possible patient overflow, as the latest increase in coronavirus cases is pushing its hospitals to capacity...
texas, covid, 19, hospital
314
2021-37-10
Tuesday, 10 August 2021 10:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved