Rasmussen Poll: Fewer Suspect Election Cheating Than in 2020

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:25 PM EST

Fewer voters suspect that the outcome of the November election was affected by cheating, as opposed to four years ago, according to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey released on Wednesday.

The poll found that 32% of likely voters said it is likely that the outcome of this year's election was affected by cheating, including 17% who consider it very likely. But 59% said it's not likely the election was affected by cheating, including 32% who say it's not at all likely.

This compares to 41% of voters said Joe Biden had not been fairly elected as president four years ago.

Other results from the poll include:

* While 42% of Democrats said it's at least somewhat likely that this year's presidential election was affected by cheating, only 29% of Republicans and 22% of unaffiliated voters said so. Two-thirds of both Republicans and unaffiliated voters consider it unlikely that cheating affected this year's election, as do 47% of Democrats.

* Among all likely voters, 42% say the 2020 presidential election had more cheating, compared to 18% who said there was more cheating in this election. Meanwhile, 20% said the amount of cheating was about the same in the both presidential elections, and 21% are not sure.

* Regarding the 2020 election, 63% of Republicans, 24% of Democrats, and 41% of unaffiliated voters said there was more cheating, while 29% of Democrats, 13% of Republicans, and 9% of unaffiliated voters said this year's election had more cheating.

* Among whites, 25% said it is at least somewhat likely that the outcome of this year's election was affected by cheating. while 61% of Black voters, 43% of Hispanics, and 21% of other minorities said the same.

* More men (48%) than women voters (37%) believe there was more cheating in the election four years ago.

* Among those who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, 40% said it's at least somewhat likely that the outcome of this year's election was affected by cheating, while 70% of voters for former President Donald Trump said there was more cheating four years ago.

The survey of 1,260 likely voters was carried out between Nov. 17 and 19 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:25 PM
