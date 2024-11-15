Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Right Time for National Election Integrity Rules

With Republicans taking majorities in the House and Senate, the time could be right to pass legislation to protect election integrity on a national level, Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday on Newsmax.

"We do want states to run their elections, but there should probably be some national standards," the Wisconsin Republican said on "Wake Up America," adding that President-elect Donald Trump has made "certain statements" on the matter.

Johnson said lawmakers want to leave it up to states to run their elections, but Americans are calling on some standards for issues such as voter identification and to ensure that "only citizens vote."

"With things like voter ID, 84% or 85% of Americans want [it] because they don't want their legitimate vote canceled by an illegitimate vote," Johnson said.

Johnson said that in Wisconsin, 70% of voters voted for a measure that only allows U.S. citizens to vote in the state's elections.

Non-U.S. citizens are prohibited from voting in federal or state elections. The federal voter registration form requires registrants to affirm their citizenship under penalty of perjury, with violations punishable by fines, imprisonment, and deportation.

"Again, we don't want to take control over state elections, but we do want to have some basic national standards because it's crucial that we restore confidence in our election system," he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to oppose election integrity measures, "which should make Americans suspicious," said Johnson.

"Republicans aren't looking for a partisan advantage," he said. "We want to make it very difficult to cheat. It seems like Democrats want to make it easier to cheat, which speaks volumes."

Johnson also said Friday that this week he voted for Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate Majority Leader, but insisted he can also work well with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who won the election.

"I supported Rick Scott because he's an extraordinary individual but I'll look forward to working with John Thune to help make him successful as well," Johnson said.

But now, with Republicans holding the majorities, lawmakers will be with "a mess we have to clean up" from the Biden administration's years in office, said Johnson.

He added that Republicans represent the working men and women of America, and will implement change that will be popular.

Trump's incoming team will also be important, said Johnson.

"The coalition that President Trump has assembled, people like Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, these are people that span the political spectrum and are willing to put their differences aside, focus on areas of agreement," he said. "They all love this country. They realize we have serious problems and they're working together to solve those problems. I'm quite hopeful."

Johnson said the government is massive and needs "disruptors."

"In 2019, we spent $4.4 trillion. Last year we spent $6.9 trillion, a massive increase in not only government spending. ... We have to reduce the regulatory burden. We have to reduce the tax burden. Donald Trump understands that," Johnson said.

Musk also is an energizing force, said Johnson.

"I hope he can bring to government what he's brought to his excellent companies," the senator said. "He's an engineering, manufacturing organizational genius. From my standpoint. And we need that type of input into the process. He's obviously a great businessman. He's the richest man in the world."

