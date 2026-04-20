Report: Harvard's Epstein Ties Deeper Than Previously Known

Harvard professors' ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein went much deeper than previously thought, The New York Times reported.

Newly released federal documents reveal that multiple Harvard faculty members maintained close relationships with Epstein even after his 2008 conviction, raising fresh questions about oversight and accountability at one of the nation's most elite universities, the Times reported Monday.

According to the report, Epstein moved quickly to re-establish connections at Harvard after his 2009 release from jail, with at least one professor responding enthusiastically to news that he was "home and free."

The revelations highlight how Epstein leveraged wealth and influence to regain access to top academics despite his criminal record.

The documents also show that Harvard's previous internal review, completed in 2020, may have failed to fully examine the depth of those relationships.

While the university acknowledged that faculty visited Epstein at his homes, met with him during his work-release period and even traveled on his private jet, investigators at the time concluded those interactions did not violate university policy.

Critics say that explanations fall short.

Harvard Law professor Lawrence Lessig argued that the university's earlier probe appeared to "minimize the embarrassment" rather than fully confront Epstein's reach within the institution, the Times reported.

The newly surfaced records point to connections involving some of Harvard's most prominent figures, including former university President Lawrence Summers.

Emails show Epstein remained in contact with Summers and others long after his conviction, even seeking advice and assistance on personal and professional matters.

Axios reported in February that Epstein’s ties extended beyond faculty to donors and student organizations.

Epstein donated millions to Harvard over the years and continued to support affiliated groups even after the university barred him from making direct contributions.

In November, The Harvard Crimson reported that the university launched a new probe into the Epstein connections, reviewing thousands of documents and communications involving faculty and affiliates.

The investigation includes scrutiny of Summers' relationship with Epstein, which reportedly continued until shortly before Epstein's 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges.

The renewed focus on Epstein's ties has already led to consequences.

Summers has stepped back from several public roles, while other faculty members have faced increased scrutiny or disciplinary action.

Still, some students and observers argue Harvard's response remains too slow and incomplete.

The case has reignited broader concerns about elite institutions and their willingness to overlook troubling behavior from wealthy donors.

Epstein's ability to secure a Harvard fellowship, fund major research initiatives, and maintain relationships with leading academics despite his criminal history is being cited as a stark example of systemic failure.

As Harvard conducts its latest review, the growing body of evidence suggests the university's connections to Epstein were not isolated incidents but part of a wider network of influence that persisted for years, even after his crimes were widely known.