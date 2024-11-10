WATCH TV LIVE

Musk Tweets Newsmax Map of Harris Winning No-Voter ID States

By    |   Sunday, 10 November 2024 02:18 PM EST

X owner Elon Musk, an avowed supporter of Presidential-elect Donald Trump and a potential administration assistant to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in government, tweeted a screen shot of a Newsmax broadcast this week.

The red-and-blue election state-by-state map on Thursday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" noted nearly all of the states that chose Vice President Kamala Harris were ones that have no voter ID on the books.

"Must be a coincidence 🙄," Musk tweeted Sunday morning, sharing the Newsmax graphic that highlighted the impact of states that block voter ID requirements election integrity-seeking Republicans have long called for.

The Higbie "Culture Clash" segment Thursday showed the graphic of the Harris-won states that have no voter ID.

"I find it funny that almost all the states that Harris won don't require photo I.D.," Higbie noted, showing the map. "Check out that map, Shawn."

Famed Trump impersonator Shawn Farash chimed in.

"Wow, wow!" Farash, a comedian who emerged with an on-point Trump voice, responded to Higbie. "It's almost like where it's easier to cheat, the cheaters win. I never would have thought.

"But my favorite map was the one on CNN: 'Here's a map of all the counties that Kamala Harris outperformed Joe Biden,' and there was nothing there.

"None?!"

Notably, Trump won every key battleground state, including the aptly Keystone State of Pennsylvania that led Newsmax to be the first network to call the race for Trump at 1:23 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania, by law, does not require an existing voter to present a voter ID, but first-time voters in a district do.

"If a voter is voting for the first time in an election district, the voter must show proof of identification, either photo or non-photo identification," state law reads. "Returning voters need not show any identification unless otherwise noted in the poll book."

This election did expand some voter I.D. requirements in some states.

"Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin all passed an amendment that requires citizenship in order to vote," Higbie reported in his Friday episode. "Noble concept, right?"

Among the states declared for Harris in the Electoral College that are no voter ID states, the map showed (in alphabetic order):

  1. California
  2. Illinois
  3. Maine
  4. Maryland
  5. Massachusetts
  6. Minnesota
  7. New Jersey
  8. New Mexico
  9. New York
  10. Oregon
  11. Vermont
  12. Washington

There were four Harris-won states that require non-photo ID:

  1. Colorado
  2. Connecticut
  3. Delaware
  4. Virginia

There were two Harris-won Northeast states that require voter ID, the only two in the nation to vote against Trump:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Rhode Island

The TV chyron cut off Democrat stranglehold Hawaii in the map, but that state generally does not require voter ID either and was easily won by Harris.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 10 November 2024 02:18 PM
