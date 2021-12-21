×
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Russia | Ukraine | secretary of state | antony blinken | vladimir putin

No Plans for In-person Biden-Putin Meeting Amid Ukraine Tensions

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 03:25 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday there were no plans for an in-person meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid tensions over a Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine.

"I think we have to see if, in the first instance, there's any progress diplomatically," Blinken said in a news briefing, when asked if an in-person summit could happen to try to ease the tensions.

"We also want to see Russia de-escalate, to move forces back from the border with Ukraine, to take down the tension," he said.

