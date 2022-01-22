Schwarzenegger Not Injured After Crashing SUV Into Prius

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near his home after his GMC Yukon hit a Toyota Prius, his spokesman has confirmed.

The actor and former governor of California was not injured, but the woman driving the Prius was taken to a hospital after suffering a head abrasion, reports The Los Angeles Times, quoting a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Brentwood. According to a Schwarzenegger spokesperson, he had just left his home before the accident happened.

Pictures posted by TMZ, which first reported the accident, show Schwarznegger's SUV on top of the Prius. According to the outlet, the actor's SUV first hit the Prius and then started to roll until it ended up on top of the smaller car. The SUV then continued rolling into a Porsche Cayenne.

A witness told TMZ that it appeared that the Prius was on Sunset Boulevard and Schwarzenegger was also on Sunset, turning left when the collision occurred.

He remained at the scene and checked on the injured woman, according to his spokesman, reports The Times. Police didn't report the identities of the people involved in the crash and said drugs or alcohol were not suspected as a factor.

All parties remained at the scene, the LAPD said, and no further information will be made available.

The actor's spokesman told The Times that Schwarzenegger had not been drinking, and confirmed that Jake Steinfeld from “Body by Jake” was at the scene.