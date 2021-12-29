×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | arnold schwarzenegger | maria shriver | divorce | final

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Finally Divorced a Decade After Separating

arnold schwarzenegger and maria shriver stand for photo
California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver attend the induction ceremony for the California Hall of Fame, Dec. 6, 2006, in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 December 2021 11:13 AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced over a decade after separating, according to reports.

The former couple finally reached a $400 million deal that had been held up by "lack of motivation," according to TMZ. Things sped up earlier this month after a private judge mediated and signed off on the divorce. A sitting judge was required to officially enter the divorce into the court system on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 but in 2011 Shriver filed for divorce after news emerged that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper. For the next decade the divorce remained in limbo.

Contributing to this was a complex property settlement agreement. Schwarzenegger's empire includes various properties as well as investment properties. The former couple have an estimated net worth of over $400 million, but no prenup was in place, forcing them to divide their wealth in half, according to The Blast. Details of the exact settlement remain confidential. 

In 2015, Schwarzenegger told Howard Stern in an interview that the divorce was one of his biggest setbacks.

"I had personal setbacks, but this was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure," he said, according to Us Magazine. The "Terminator" star also took the blame for the Hollywood couple’s split.

"Not only failure, but you feel like, 'I'm to blame for it. It was me that screwed up.' And you can't point the finger at anyone else," he said.

Recalling his own 2001 divorce, Stern asked Schwarzenegger if he and his ex-wife ever tried to resolve their issues through "personal help," or therapy, according to ABC News.

"Yes, we did, Maria and I, and it was the biggest mistake I've ever made," Schwarzenegger said. "That guy was so full of s**t. I have to tell you. He said more crap and more nonsense ... It was just nonsense. Maria talked me into it.

"I went, and I felt instinctively maybe I shouldn't go because I know I screwed up. I don't have to go through anyone to have to explain to me anything, you know? I apologized to Maria. I apologized to the kids. Then, I tried to move forward."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced over a decade after separating, according to reports. The former couple finally reached a $400 million deal that had been held up by...
arnold schwarzenegger, maria shriver, divorce, final
375
2021-13-29
Wednesday, 29 December 2021 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved