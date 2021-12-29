Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Finally Divorced a Decade After Separating

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced over a decade after separating, according to reports.

The former couple finally reached a $400 million deal that had been held up by "lack of motivation," according to TMZ. Things sped up earlier this month after a private judge mediated and signed off on the divorce. A sitting judge was required to officially enter the divorce into the court system on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 but in 2011 Shriver filed for divorce after news emerged that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper. For the next decade the divorce remained in limbo.

Contributing to this was a complex property settlement agreement. Schwarzenegger's empire includes various properties as well as investment properties. The former couple have an estimated net worth of over $400 million, but no prenup was in place, forcing them to divide their wealth in half, according to The Blast. Details of the exact settlement remain confidential.

In 2015, Schwarzenegger told Howard Stern in an interview that the divorce was one of his biggest setbacks.

"I had personal setbacks, but this was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure," he said, according to Us Magazine. The "Terminator" star also took the blame for the Hollywood couple’s split.

"Not only failure, but you feel like, 'I'm to blame for it. It was me that screwed up.' And you can't point the finger at anyone else," he said.

Recalling his own 2001 divorce, Stern asked Schwarzenegger if he and his ex-wife ever tried to resolve their issues through "personal help," or therapy, according to ABC News.

"Yes, we did, Maria and I, and it was the biggest mistake I've ever made," Schwarzenegger said. "That guy was so full of s**t. I have to tell you. He said more crap and more nonsense ... It was just nonsense. Maria talked me into it.

"I went, and I felt instinctively maybe I shouldn't go because I know I screwed up. I don't have to go through anyone to have to explain to me anything, you know? I apologized to Maria. I apologized to the kids. Then, I tried to move forward."