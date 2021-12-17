US Schools Increase Security Over TikTok Shooting Threat

Numerous school districts throughout the nation have beefed up security after TikTok posts threatened shootings on Friday, though authorities believe them to be fake, the New York Post reports.

In Broward County, Florida, where 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were shot and killed almost four years ago, officials issued a statement to parents and staff in an attempt to reassure them.

"Our district, as well as other school districts across the country, have seen an increase in school threats circulating on various social media platforms," the statement said.

"Currently, there is a video being shared nationally on TikTok threatening violence in schools on Friday, Dec. 17. While this threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence across our schools. District administrators and staff will also have increased vigilance. Ensuring the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities."

Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland issued this statement on Twitter:

"BCPS has been made aware of an anonymous threat posted on TikTok targeting all schools in the United States. The post alleges that there are planned school shootings that will take place on Friday, December 17. Law enforcement agencies have investigated this threat and determined that it originated in Arizona and is not credible. We want to continue to encourage members of Team BCPS to report suspicious or threatening activities or postings."

Some schools in central New York added police officers because of the threats, Syracuse.com reports. Jason Thomson, superintendent of Baldwinsville Central School District, in an email told parents there were no current threats, but that additional police officers would be on hand Friday.

The Epoch Times reported that Naugatuck Police Department in Connecticut told parents they would increase patrols at Borough Schools in the "coming days due to an uptick in unrelated threats at schools in the region."

And Michigan’s Charlton Police Department said on Thursday it was aware of a Snapchat message about a threat to Charlton Middle School.

"Our agency is actively working with other agencies and the school," Charlton Police said in a statement. "We believe this threat may be related to [a] TikTok challenge and not a credible threat. We have patrols concentrated in certain areas as a precaution."