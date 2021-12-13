Two Teens Charged With Plotting Attack on Their High School

Two teenagers were arrested Friday on allegations they were plotting an attack on a western Pennsylvania high school.

Logan Jack Pringle, 17, and Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 16, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. As of Monday morning, both were still in custody.

The Daily Mail reported that police found a pump-action rifle and four AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles at Hinebaugh's house.

The mother of a student at Westmont Hilltop High School was the first person to raise concern, after her daughter texted her last week that she saw Pringle, who had been expelled three years ago, at school, assuming he had been readmitted. The woman then emailed the principal, and school officials contacted police.

Hinebaugh had let Pringle into the school, and they walked down the halls together ''examining cameras and other features of the building,'' according to a criminal complaint.

Upper Yoder Township Police Chief Donald Hess told the Johnstown Tribune Democrat that the AR-15s that were found at Hinebaugh's house were ''ghost guns'' and were ''made and put together by someone in the Hinebaugh family.'' However, the complaint said that Hinebaugh's parents were unaware of some of the weapons in their son's possession.

Hinebaugh was also charged with conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, likely for letting Pringle into the school, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Pringle had been expelled in February 2018 for lighting a match and throwing it on the school's carpet. He also researched weapons on school computers and brought fireworks to school.

The complaint states that ''Logan Pringle made a note stating 'I Hate This School' with a picture of a knife. Logan Pringle made a checklist for his 'Rebellion' including weapons and diagrams of the school with one stairwell/hallway labeled ''Ideal Location.'''

And eight witnesses allegedly heard Pringle say ''I'm gonna get a gun and shoot up the school'' after he was expelled, according to the complaint.

The teens will be tried as adults.

Pringle's bail was set at $250,000, and Hinebaugh's was set at $400,000.