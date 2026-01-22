Giants Outfielder Cleared by CBP After Airport Detention

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from South Korea, a situation that drew assistance from the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., before being quickly resolved.

The Giants said Lee was released and cleared to continue traveling after authorities determined the issue involved missing paperwork. Pelosi's office said the 27-year-old forgot required travel documents in South Korea.

"Our office is actively working with the Giants organization, our Congressional partners and federal liaisons to resolve this situation and secure Mr. Lee's release expeditiously," Pelosi said in a statement.

The Giants later said Lee's travel had resumed.

"Earlier today, Jung Hoo Lee experienced a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue," Giants spokesperson Matt Chisholm said in a statement.

"The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel. We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved."

Lee's agent, Scott Boras, told the San Francisco Chronicle the incident was routine and not politically motivated, and the outfielder was released after about an hour.

The incident came as immigration enforcement remains a flash point in Washington and in communities nationwide under President Donald Trump.

In recent days, Democrats have publicly criticized ICE operations and pushed for limits and oversight tied to federal funding, as reports of aggressive enforcement actions have fueled protests and anxiety in some areas.

Lee was traveling ahead of a scheduled appearance on the Giants' FanFest tour in Northern California. The club has promoted the free FanFest tour as a series of community events featuring players, coaches and broadcasters, with stops that included San Jose, San Ramon, and Sacramento, in addition to an open house at Oracle Park later in spring.

One of baseball's top international additions in recent seasons, Lee joined the Giants for the 2024 season after seven years with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization.

San Francisco announced in December 2023 that it agreed to a six-year, $113 million contract with Lee that included an opt-out after the 2027 season. The deal was widely viewed as a landmark for a Korean position player entering Major League Baseball.

Lee was born in Nagoya, Japan, while his father, former South Korean star Jong Beom Lee, played professionally there. Jung Hoo Lee has long carried the nickname "Grandson of the Wind," a nod to his father's moniker.