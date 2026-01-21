House Democrats Oppose Funding DHS Over ICE

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is joining his fellow Democrats in opposing funding the Department of Homeland Security.

Jeffries and other leaders spoke out against funding DHS in a closed-door caucus meeting Wednesday, three people told Politico.

Jeffries said he made five requests for Immigration and Customs Enforcement accountability measures and other related language that Republicans rejected, several sources told Axios.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., chair of the Democrat caucus, said the funding bill doesn't do enough to rein in ICE following the deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

"We'll be voting no unless there are any substantive changes or amendments," Aguilar said.

During the caucus meeting, five House Democrats spoke up against the bill, with none speaking for it, sources told Axios.

MoveOn "sent over 40,000 letters in just three days opposing any funding for ICE and Border Patrol until their lawless and dangerous behavior is reined in," spokeswoman Britt Jacovich of the left-wing organization told Axios.

While most Democrats oppose the bill, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, defended the bill while speaking to reporters.

Cuellar noted the bill includes $20 million for body cameras and guardrails to prevent the transfer of funds between agencies.

"I'd rather have some provisions and no provisions at all," Cuellar said, according to Politico.

"The alternative would be a blank check, and I don't want to give them a blank check."

Democrats from battleground and centrist districts, including Reps. Susie Lee of Nevada, Bradley Schneider of Illinois, and John Mannion of New York, said they remain undecided on the bill.

Republicans are believed to have the necessary votes to fund DHS without Democrat support.

The other government funding package, which covers the rest of the federal government outside the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to be approved with bipartisan support in the House.