Newsmax Confirms RFK Jr. to Name Shanahan Running Mate

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 01:41 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intends to choose attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate, Newsmax has confirmed.

Shanahan — who, like Kennedy — has never run for office, is from the San Francisco Bay area. She donated to his campaign and said she contributed to his super PAC, NBC News reported.

Kennedy is set to officially announce her selection later Tuesday.

Independent presidential candidates like Kennedy have to abide by different rules for getting on the ballots state by state. Most of those rules involve collecting thousands of petition signatures.

But in more than 50% of states, independents must file their nominating papers with a named running mate, and some of those deadlines are approaching, according to NBC News.

Shanahan largely funded his Super Bowl commercial, which replicated a spot that his uncle John F. Kennedy did in 1960.

Joining Kennedy's ticket appears to open a pathway for Shanahan to use her own wealth directly for the campaign instead of putting it into an outside group and would permit Kennedy to use the funds for key projects like gathering petition signatures for ballot access.

Kennedy had also been considering NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wrestling legend Jesse Ventura, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, as potential running mates before deciding on Shanahan.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

