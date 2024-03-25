Report: RFK Jr. Pondering Run as Libertarian

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering a run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket, which would help solve his dilemma of gaining ballot access across the country.

According to Politico, Libertarian Party Chair Angela McArdle has been in contact with Kennedy since July about the party's nominating process, which is decided by unbound delegates at the national convention in Washington in May. They spoke most recently after Kennedy's appearance in late February at the California party convention.

The switch from an independent to a Libertarian ticket would help pave the way for Kennedy to gain ballot access in all 50 states. The Libertarians' organized network of supporters also could boost Kennedy's campaign.

The benefits of such an alliance would not be reaped only by Kennedy. According to Politico, in addition to consistently making it on the ballot in every state and the District of Columbia, the Libertarian Party has performed better at the polls on the presidential level when its candidate is widely recognized by the public.

"It's go time, but if he whips — as we call it — whips for votes, then he could do it," McArdle told Politico. "Kennedy is a real dark horse."

McArdle had reportedly urged Kennedy to attend a state convention if he was interested in seeking the Libertarian nomination. According to Politico, plans to attend another state function before the national convention are being discussed.

Though not a Libertarian – he began his presidential bid as a Democrat – Kennedy is seemingly leaving the door open for a run on the party's ticket.

"The Kennedy campaign is keeping all its options open," campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear told Politico in a statement.

Kennedy, an outspoken activist against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has committed to personal autonomy appeals to many freedom-minded Libertarians.

Kennedy also held a campaign rally with former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who previously mulled presidential and vice presidential runs as a Libertarian.

Kennedy told Reason magazine last year that he has much in common with Libertarians.

"I've always been aligned with Libertarians on most issues," he said at the time. "I mean, there's tweaks that I have."

Kennedy's biggest break with the party, according to McArdle, is his staunch support for Israel in its retaliatory military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"I think, to his credit, he does want to come to a consensus and find some agreement," she said. "So, that argument may still be sorting itself out. But the majority of our members are going to say no to funding Israel and to enabling any of the death and destruction that's happening in Gaza. And it's a pretty hard line."

The Kennedy campaign and the Libertarian Party would make concessions if he were to seek the nomination. But there are advantages, California party Chair Adrian Malagon told Politico.

"There are benefits to having someone have that kind of notoriety and bringing the ballot access issue to the forefront," he said. "Now, whether that's enough to convince delegates at the national convention, should he throw his hat in the ring, will be a different story."