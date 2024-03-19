RFK Jr.: VP Choice Won't Be Based on Money

Although rumors are circulating about a likely running mate, independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that he would never choose someone "based on how much money they have."

"We, our campaign is one of the principal priorities of our campaign is bringing young people into politics and addressing the deprivation that is now and the hopelessness that is affecting this generation," Kennedy told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday.

Speculation has emerged that Kennedy will pick attorney and tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan, who recently gave $4 million to the American Values 2024 super PAC to help fund Kennedy's Super Bowl ad. She and Kennedy also share similar values on fighting the establishment when it comes to vaccines and environmental health.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers who has been an outspoken skeptic of the various COVID-19 vaccines, had also been mentioned, but a source told Mediaite last week that Rodgers is out of the running.

"I would never choose a vice presidential candidate based on how much money that they have," Kennedy said.

Shanahan is also the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and has tech, media, and financial connections that could prove useful in Kennedy's campaign.

Kennedy said that while he has plenty of "great candidates that we talked to," he plans to make an official announcement on a running mate next week.