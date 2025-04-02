CBS: Millions of Americans Still Don't Have REAL ID Ahead of May 7 Deadline

Millions of Americans still don't have the REAL ID-upgraded driver's license or identification card they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities ahead of a May 7 deadline, reports CBS News.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.

But many haven't made the trip to their local Department of Motor Vehicles office to obtain the document — the Department of Homeland Security estimates that just 61.2% of driver's licenses and IDs will meet the standard by the deadline — and lines are long.

In Miami, scalpers were charging up to $250 for free appointments at the DMV there.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, applicants must go to their DMV and provide documentation that includes their full name, date of birth, and Social Security number, along with two proofs of residence and legal status. Approved forms of these documents include a birth certificate, Social Security card, or passport.