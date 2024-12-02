Rasmussen Poll: Most Americans High on Trump

U.S. voters say they have a more favorable opinion of President-elect Donald Trump than they did before he first took office, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

Among likely voters, 53% say they have a favorable view of Trump, Rasmussen poll results showed Monday. That share includes 35% saying they have a very favorable opinion of the former and future president.

A month before being sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, for his first term, Trump’s favorability was 51%.

In the latest Rasmussen survey, 46% say they view Trump unfavorably, including 39% with a very unfavorable impression.

Trump will replace Joe Biden as president on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

The latest survey results show Republicans and Democrats express starkly different opinions about Trump.

Among GOP voters, 89% say they're all in on Trump. Among Democrats, 78% don't like him.

Among voters not affiliated with either major party, more (51%) say they view Trump favorably than those (48%) saying they don't.

Among self-described conservative voters, 82% say they view Trump at least somewhat favorably. Among liberal voters, 80% say they're really down on the president-elect.

Among self-identified moderate voters, 45% say they view Trump favorably and 55% say they don't.

A share of 59% men view Trump favorably versus 48% of women.

The Rasmussen survey found that Trump is viewed favorably by 57% of whites, 42% of Blacks, 52% of Hispanics and 40% of other minorities.

In a breakdown of income categories, Trump is viewed most favorably by voters earning less than $50,000 a year, while those with annual incomes over $200,000 have the most unfavorable impression of the president-elect.

The Rasmussen poll results show that majorities of every age group say they have a favorable opinion of Trump, with voters 65 and older likeliest to have a very favorable impression.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted Nov. 20-21 among 1,266 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.