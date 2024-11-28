Politico/Morning Consult Polls: Trump Voters Swayed

Voters supporting President-elect Donald Trump's election win have changed their minds about what issues they find most important now that the election is over, according to polling.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll, conducted to measure changes in public opinion before and after the election, shows that before the election, nearly nine of 10 of Trump voters said voter fraud was a serious issue, but after the election, just one-third thought that, Politico reported Wednesday.

Public opinion changed on both sides after the election on a variety of issues, the poll further shows. Trump's supporters, after the election, were more likely to have a good opinion about the economy, but Vice President Kamala Harris' backers had a more negative outlook.

The first poll was conducted one week before the election, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, with the second being held from Nov. 20-22, two weeks after Trump won. Both questioned more than 4,000 registered voters, and the polls had margins of error of 2 percentage points.

Among the issues:

Voter fraud: Before the election, 87% of Trump supporters said voter fraud was a "serious issue," with about half of Harris supporters agreeing. After the election, supporters for Trump and Harris were all less likely to believe voter fraud affected the outcome. Only 36% of Trump supporters, after he won, agreed that fraud was a serious issue.

Mail-in ballots: Before and after Election Day, just under half of Trump supporters agreed that people should be allowed to vote by mail, for any reason. Harris supporters, by 85%, said they agree with the use of mail-in ballots.

Voter identification laws: Before and after the election, nearly 80% of Trump supporters and half of Harris' supporters agreed that voters should be required to show identification.

Before and after the election, nearly 80% of Trump supporters and half of Harris' supporters agreed that voters should be required to show identification. The economy: Before the election, 81% of voters thought the economy was "very important" when determining their vote. Just 8% of Trump voters said the economy was on the right track, but after the election, 28% said they thought the economy was on the right track. Among Harris supporters, 46% said the economy is on the right track after the election, down from 59% before the election.

Meanwhile, 64% of Trump voters said they are "very optimistic" about his presidency, but 65% of Harris voters said they are "very pessimistic."

Voters were also divided on the idea of Trump pardons for Jan. 6 defendants. After the election, 30% of Trump voters opposed the pardons while 53% favored them.

Harris voters strongly opposed pardons for Jan. 6 defendants, with 74% rejecting that idea.

The gap was smaller when voters were asked if Trump is likely to issue the pardons, with 60% of Trump voters saying it will likely happen and 81% of Harris voters saying that the pardons will be issued.

Trump supporters were more optimistic than Harris supporters across a range of policy areas after the election, including on national security, with 75% of Trump voters optimistic compared to 30% of Harris voters.

On public health, 73% of Trump voters said they are optimistic, compared with 33% of Harris voters.

Trump voters were also more optimistic that his presidency will impact their financial situations, by 70% to 42% of Harris voters.