Poll: Most Voters Expect Trump to Pardon J6 Rioters

Forty percent of registered voters say they think President-elect Donald Trump will "very likely" pardon Jan. 6 protesters when he takes office in January, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult for Politico on Nov. 20-22 among 4,012 registered voters, found that:

32% of registered voters said those who were charged and convicted of crimes related to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol should receive pardons/clemency on their sentences compared with 57% who said no.

69% said it was "very likely" or "somewhat likely" that Trump will pardon Jan. 6 rioters, and 15% said it was either somewhat unlikely or very unlikely.

25% said they were either "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" that another event like Jan. 6 will happen again after the 2024 presidential election, while 55% said they were either "not too concerned" or "not at all concerned."

Trump on the campaign trail and on social media has said one of the first acts of his second term would be to free hundreds of people convicted of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can't say for every single one because a couple of them, probably, they got out of control," Trump said at a May 11, 2023, CNN Town Hall.

Later, he added: "I would say it will be a large portion of them, and it would be early on."