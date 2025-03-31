WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | trump | tariffs | prices

Poll: Most Americans Back Trump's Deportation Efforts

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 12:00 PM EDT

Most Americans approve of President Donald Trump's program to deport illegal immigrants, though say he is not focusing enough on lowering prices and too much time on tariffs, according to a new CBS poll released Monday.

The poll, taken March 27-28 among 2,609 adults, found that:

  • 58% approve of the Trump administration's program to deport illegal immigrants in the U.S., compared to 42% who say they disapprove
  • 64% say the Trump administration is not focusing enough on lowering prices compared with 31% who say they are.
  • 55% say his White House is focusing too much on putting tariffs in place compared with 7% who say not enough.
  • 42% say Trump’s policies are making their financial situation better versus 28% who say they're worse off now.
  • 52% say Trump’s policies are making the price they pay for food and groceries go up while 22% say they're helping them go down.
  • 72% say tariffs will increase prices in the short term compared with 29% who say they'll decrease prices in the long term.

Still, 50% approve of the job Trump is doing, and he has high marks on immigration (53-47) and his efforts to cut staff at government agencies (50-50).

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Most Americans say President Donald Trump is not focusing enough on lowering prices and too much time on tariffs, according to a new CBS poll released Monday.
poll, trump, tariffs, prices
199
2025-00-31
Monday, 31 March 2025 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved