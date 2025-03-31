Poll: Most Americans Back Trump's Deportation Efforts

Most Americans approve of President Donald Trump's program to deport illegal immigrants, though say he is not focusing enough on lowering prices and too much time on tariffs, according to a new CBS poll released Monday.
The poll, taken March 27-28 among 2,609 adults, found that:
- 58% approve of the Trump administration's program to deport illegal immigrants in the U.S., compared to 42% who say they disapprove
- 64% say the Trump administration is not focusing enough on lowering prices compared with 31% who say they are.
- 55% say his White House is focusing too much on putting tariffs in place compared with 7% who say not enough.
- 42% say Trump’s policies are making their financial situation better versus 28% who say they're worse off now.
- 52% say Trump’s policies are making the price they pay for food and groceries go up while 22% say they're helping them go down.
- 72% say tariffs will increase prices in the short term compared with 29% who say they'll decrease prices in the long term.
Still, 50% approve of the job Trump is doing, and he has high marks on immigration (53-47) and his efforts to cut staff at government agencies (50-50).
