Trump Says Reciprocal Tariffs Will Target All Countries

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday reciprocal tariffs he is set to announce this week will include all nations, beyond just a smaller group of 10 to 15 countries.

Trump has promised to unveil a massive tariff plan on Wednesday, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day." He has already imposed tariffs on aluminum, steel and autos, along with increased tariffs on all goods from China.

"You'd start with all countries," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about."

Trump says he will impose a suite of reciprocal tariffs against nations that charge fees on U.S. exports, promising to match those countries' duties.

In February, Trump signed a memorandum that directed U.S. trade officials to go country by country and put together a list of tailored counter-measures.

Last week, he suggested he might scale back his reciprocal plans, perhaps imposing tariffs in some cases at lower rates than countries charge the United States.