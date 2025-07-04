Independence Day Poll: Just Half of Dems Patriotic

The Fourth of July apparently isn't worth celebrating for some Democrats, as half who responded in a recent poll said they don't consider themselves patriotic, compared with 91% of Republicans.

The poll by National Research Inc. of 1,000 registered voters taken June 21-23 showed that 50% of Democrats called themselves patriots, the New York Post reported Friday. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

In a similar finding, the poll showed 90% of those who backed President Donald Trump in the 2024 election identifying as patriots compared with 55% who supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Post reported. Among conservatives, 87% considered themselves a patriot, compared with 51% of liberals.

The results appear to reflect a similar poll conducted by Gallup from June 2-19 and released Monday that showed just 36% of Democrats saying they are extremely or very proud of being an American, down from 62% a year ago. Gallup said it is only the second time pride among Democrats has fallen below 50%, along with a 42% result in 2020, the last year of Trump's first term. Republican pride in the U.S. spiked by 7 percentage points to 92%.

The Gallup poll also found that Generation Z respondents had the least national pride, with 41% calling themselves very or extremely proud to be an American, compared with 58% of millennials, 71% of Generation X, and 75% of baby boomers.

"It is a surprising finding, and sobering," National Research founder Adam Geller, a Republican pollster and strategist whose resume includes work for Trump's 2016 campaign, told the Post. "It's a little breathtaking.

"We've established the fact that on average the left is about 50% [proud of America]. Why? What is it? That's the part I don't know yet. To me the next step is understanding what is going on in our country right now."