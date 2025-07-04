WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | independence day | patriotism | democrats

Independence Day Poll: Just Half of Dems Patriotic

By    |   Friday, 04 July 2025 05:09 PM EDT

The Fourth of July apparently isn't worth celebrating for some Democrats, as half who responded in a recent poll said they don't consider themselves patriotic, compared with 91% of Republicans.

The poll by National Research Inc. of 1,000 registered voters taken June 21-23 showed that 50% of Democrats called themselves patriots, the New York Post reported Friday. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

In a similar finding, the poll showed 90% of those who backed President Donald Trump in the 2024 election identifying as patriots compared with 55% who supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Post reported. Among conservatives, 87% considered themselves a patriot, compared with 51% of liberals.

The results appear to reflect a similar poll conducted by Gallup from June 2-19 and released Monday that showed just 36% of Democrats saying they are extremely or very proud of being an American, down from 62% a year ago. Gallup said it is only the second time pride among Democrats has fallen below 50%, along with a 42% result in 2020, the last year of Trump's first term. Republican pride in the U.S. spiked by 7 percentage points to 92%.

The Gallup poll also found that Generation Z respondents had the least national pride, with 41% calling themselves very or extremely proud to be an American, compared with 58% of millennials, 71% of Generation X, and 75% of baby boomers.

"It is a surprising finding, and sobering," National Research founder Adam Geller, a Republican pollster and strategist whose resume includes work for Trump's 2016 campaign, told the Post. "It's a little breathtaking.

"We've established the fact that on average the left is about 50% [proud of America]. Why? What is it? That's the part I don't know yet. To me the next step is understanding what is going on in our country right now."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Fourth of July apparently isn't worth celebrating for some Democrats, as half who responded in a recent poll said they don't consider themselves patriotic, compared with 91% of Republicans.
poll, independence day, patriotism, democrats
311
2025-09-04
Friday, 04 July 2025 05:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved