RNC's Whatley: US Offers 'Extraordinary Gift of Liberty'

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley on Friday gave thanks for the men and women who have defended the U.S. and reminded citizens of the "extraordinary gift of liberty that defines the American spirit" in a Fourth of July message.

Whatley's comments came on the country's 249th birthday.

"On July 4, 1776, the American colonies united to declare their independence, rejecting tyranny and laying the foundation for the greatest experiment in self-government the world has ever known," Whatley said in a statement.

"Independence Day marks the birth of our nation and reminds us of the extraordinary gift of liberty that defines the American spirit. As we gather with friends and family, we honor the courageous men and women who paved the way for this shining city on a hill with their honorable sacrifices. God bless our freedoms, and God bless America."

The Democratic National Committee, in contrast, issued a July 4 press release that lambasted President Donald Trump and Republicans for passing the tax-cut and spending megabill and "putting the American Dream out of reach."

"America should be the land of opportunity but under Donald Trump, the American dream is dying," the DNC said.