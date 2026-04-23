DOJ Charges Soldier Accused of Betting $400,000 on Maduro Removal

The ‌U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had charged a U.S. Army soldier who allegedly made $400,000 by betting on the ‌removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas ​Maduro.

The soldier, who is identified as Gannon Ken Van ⁠Dyke, took part in the planning ​and execution of the January operation ⁠that resulted in the capture of Maduro.

He now faces charges of unlawful use of ‌confidential government information for personal gain, ​theft of ‌nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making ‌an unlawful monetary transaction.

The Justice Department alleges that Van Dyke used sensitive classified ⁠information to make ‌wagers on ⁠Polymarket.

"Our men and women in uniform ⁠are ⁠trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their ‌mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly ‌sensitive ​information for ‌personal financial gain,” Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in ​a statement.