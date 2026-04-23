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Tags: maduro | betting | soldier | charged

DOJ Charges Soldier Accused of Betting $400,000 on Maduro Removal

Thursday, 23 April 2026 06:18 PM EDT

The ‌U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had charged a U.S. Army soldier who allegedly made $400,000 by betting on the ‌removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas ​Maduro.

The soldier, who is identified as Gannon Ken Van ⁠Dyke, took part in the planning ​and execution of the January operation ⁠that resulted in the capture of Maduro.

He now faces charges of unlawful use of ‌confidential government information for personal gain, ​theft of ‌nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making ‌an unlawful monetary transaction.

The Justice Department alleges that Van Dyke used sensitive classified ⁠information to make ‌wagers on ⁠Polymarket.

"Our men and women in uniform ⁠are ⁠trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their ‌mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly ‌sensitive ​information for ‌personal financial gain,” Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in ​a statement.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had charged a U.S. Army soldier who allegedly made $400,000 by betting on the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas ​Maduro. The soldier, who is identified as Gannon Ken Van ⁠Dyke, took part in the planning ​and...
maduro, betting, soldier, charged
148
2026-18-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 06:18 PM
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