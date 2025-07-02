Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Gallup Poll Shows Political Divide

A recent Gallop poll showed that 92% of Republicans are proud to be American while only 36% of Democrats are. The 51-percentage point split is the widest gap between the two political parties since 2001. Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Wednesday that the poll illustrates "the difference between the campaigns."

"Think about Donald Trump's campaign. It was about making America great again, for hope, and believing in America. And what kind of campaigns did Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the Democrats run? They ran these divisive negative campaigns constantly. Think about what they called Americans who disagreed with them. They called them the deplorables. They called them bad people," he said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

McLaughlin reminded viewers that former first lady Michelle Obama said the "only time that they were proud of America was when they were voting for them."

"So that's a very different view. And I think there's also other things going on here.

"When you look at the people that don't like America — it's young people, it's Democrats.

"I think it's the kind of education that they're getting in the schools. And I think it's a real problem on the Democratic side. I think it really is helping Republicans," he added.

