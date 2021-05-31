Oklahoma Names Portion of Highway After Trump

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill naming a stretch of highway in the state after former President Donald Trump, KTUL reported over the weekend.

According to the legislation, which was one of 41 other bills Stitt signed and which will take effect on November 1, the section of State Highway 287 that starts in Boise City, extends 20 miles along the panhandle, and finishes on the southeast Oklahoma-Texas border, will be named after the former president.

Republican legislators slipped the Trump highway proposal into the state legislature's annual omnibus bill naming bridges and highways, which is usually uncontroversial, according to The Oklahoman.

The Oklahoma Legislature’s Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd briefly put a spoke in the wheel of the legislation when she pointed out that state law says a person must be dead for at least three years before a highway or bridge can be named in their honor, with the only exception being Medal of Honor recipients.

However, Republicans solved that problem by passing an amendment to the law that eliminated the three-year requirement.

GOP lawmakers who backed the proposal plan to pay for signage for the highway with the former president’s name on it.

Two years ago, two Republican senators in the Oklahoma legislature attempted to name a part of Route 66 after Trump, but that proposal faced almost immediate bipartisan pushback as a politicization of one of the nation’s most famous roads.