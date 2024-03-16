Calif. Business Owners: We're Boycotting Taxes

The relentless wave of burglaries, coupled with the already precarious state of the economy, is pushing many small businesses in Oakland, California, to a breaking point, where boycotting taxes seems like the only viable option, Moneywise reported.

"Enough is enough," La Perla Restaurant owner Jose Ortiz told KTVU Fox 2 after his restaurant was robbed twice at gunpoint. "We're frustrated, so we're not going to pay taxes to the city until they give us what we want."

Oakland, a city strewn with shanties along its roadways since at least the time of lockdowns, is led by Mayor Sheng Thao, who assumed office on Jan. 9, 2023.

Thao told KRON 4 that despite the residents' discontent, the city upped its police presence "since the summer of 2023."

"Since the summer of 2023, Oakland's business districts have experienced a reduction in most property crimes," Thao said in a statement. "We have more police officers in my first year as mayor than we've had the last 2.5 years. We've restored foot patrols and motorcycle traffic units, conducted focused operations with specialized units, and expanded safety ambassador programs."

Despite the Oakland mayor's claim, the increase in law enforcement may not be enough to tackle the core issue causing the crime.

"We're scared for our lives," said Nestor Sanchez, manager at Cybelle's Pizza, according to Moneywise.

Sanchez, who is considering joining the tax protest, said he was robbed twice and burglarized twice and just recently had to defend his cash register with a hammer. "We're really struggling," he added. "Sales have dropped 20%."

Even big businesses that have the capital to absorb some crime are pulling out of the area. Business Insider reported that Taco Bell is shutting down dine-in; and Target, In-N-Out, and Denny's have fled due to safety concerns.

Retired Alameda Superior Court Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, who is leading a recall petition on Thao, said, "She has ruined our city."

According to the Tax Foundation, in 2024, California has some of the "worst" business taxes in the country, ranking behind only New York and New Jersey. And for those doing business in California now, the pain could get even worse.

Pending the approval of President Joe Biden's 2025 fiscal year plan, according to the Foundation, "American businesses and high earners" could expect higher taxes and "carveouts, credits, and more complex rules for taxpayers at all income levels."