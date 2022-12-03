×
Tags: tax | irs | 87000 | agents | consumers | smallbiz

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 87K New IRS Agents Will Be After Small Business, Consumers

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America Weekend" )

By    |   Saturday, 03 December 2022 01:36 PM EST

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Dan Meuser decried on Newsmax the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents over the decade, saying the measure would attack small businesses and consumers.

"I think everybody knows how they're going to hire, the Biden administration's going to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, so not only are they trying to pull people out of the workforce to be productive in the United States, those folks would just be out after small business, and after purchases of sellers of small goods, it's very backwards thinking," Meuser said on "Wake Up America."

According to the Tax Foundation's take on the Inflation Reduction Act, in which the measure to hire 87,000 IRS agents is included, "The bill worsens inflation, especially in the first two years, as revenue raisers take time to ramp up and the deficit increases. We find that budget deficits would increase from 2023 to 2025, potentially worsening inflation ... On balance, the long-run impact on inflation is particularly uncertain but likely close to zero."

Click Here to comment on this article
