New York Welcomes New Archbishop Ronald Hicks

As St. Patrick's Cathedral prepared for one of its most significant ceremonies in years, Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks offered a message that he does not intend to "carry the weight of the world" alone.

At a Vespers prayer service the night before his Friday installation Mass, Hicks pointed across Fifth Avenue to the statue of Atlas — the Greek titan depicted holding the world on his shoulders — and told worshipers he did not want to play that role as he begins leading the nation's most high-profile Catholic archdiocese.

"As I begin this ministry tomorrow ... I do not want to be Atlas," Hicks said.

Hicks, 58, will officially become the 11th archbishop of New York, taking over an archdiocese of more than 2.5 million Catholics and about 300 parishes.

His installation Mass is expected to draw more than 2,000 people, including seven cardinals, about 90 bishops, and roughly 400 priests, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

Hicks arrives from the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois — a large suburban diocese near Chicago — but New York brings a far different kind of visibility.

The archbishop of New York is not only a religious leader but a national voice in cultural and political debates, especially at a moment when the city faces deep divisions over immigration, public safety, housing, and economic inequality, The New York Times reported.

Hicks has largely avoided bold political pronouncements so far. Instead, he has emphasized prayer, evangelization, and what he calls the "spiritual responsibilities" of the job.

"The Church ... gives us an evening like this not to solve all the issues and challenges of our world," Hicks said during the Vespers service, according to the Times.

"We are here ... to pray."

Still, the new archbishop will be stepping into a city bracing for potential immigration enforcement actions.

Hicks previously voiced support for Catholic bishops who oppose mass deportations and said immigration policy should be rooted in due process and human dignity, the Times reported.

Speaking partly in Spanish, Hicks pointed to the motto on his coat of arms — "paz y bien," meaning "peace and all good things" — as a message to immigrants who fear raids and instability.

The shift in leadership also marks a new era after Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who led the archdiocese from 2009 and became known for an outspoken defense of traditional Catholic teaching, including on abortion and marriage.

Dolan frequently appeared in conservative media and delivered prayers at both of President Donald Trump's inaugurations.

Hicks, by contrast, has described himself less as a "CEO" and more as a pastor — a tone that aligns with Pope Leo XIV's emphasis on migrants and the poor.