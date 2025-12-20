Cardinal Dolan to Newsmax: Successor Hicks Is 'A Winner'

Cardinal Timothy Dolan told Newsmax on Saturday that he is preparing to hand over leadership of the Archdiocese of New York early next year, but made clear he does not plan to disappear from public life, or from the city he has served as a spiritual leader for nearly two decades.

He also told Newsmax's Rob Astorino on "Saturday Agenda" that he considers Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, who Pope Leo XIV has appointed as the next Archbishop of New York, as a "winner" and a humble man who will serve the archdiocese well.

"I'm looking forward to retirement," Dolan said, while also acknowledging that stepping aside as archbishop still hits hard.

"That doesn't dull the fact that when it did come, it was still a bit of a[n] 'oh, wow.' I knew this was coming, but now what?" he said.

Hicks will be installed in early February, and Dolan will formally transition out of the office he has held for years shortly after.

Dolan told Astorino that the move was not a surprise, given church law.

"Last Feb. 6, I turned 75, and as required by church law, I presented my letter of resignation to the Holy Father," he said, noting that at the time, Pope Francis was still alive.

About two weeks later, he received the standard response bishops receive after submitting their resignation: the pope accepts the resignation, but the bishop stays in place until a successor is named.

"I asked around and the guy said, 'Well, that could be anywhere between nine months and a year,'" Dolan said. "So I knew it was coming."

Even so, he said the formal announcement stirred mixed emotions.

"Dulling the disappointment of leaving as Archbishop of New York, which is a duty that I've relished and enjoyed and for which I am immensely grateful," Dolan said. "I'm still going to be in New York, and I'm still going to be pretty much involved. So you're not rid of me yet."

The cardinal said the biggest source of reassurance has been his early conversations with Hicks, whom he described as humble and attentive.

"I'll have to admit, I didn't know him that well," Dolan said. But after the nuncio encouraged him to call Hicks, he said his confidence grew quickly.

"From that moment on, Rob, I really trusted the guy. I appreciated him, I felt comfortable with him."

Dolan said Hicks has already told him he wants him to remain close.

"I said, 'Sure, if you'll have me. I'm looking forward to being one of your priests,'" he said.

Dolan said Hicks' response was direct.

"He said, 'I not only do I want you, but I need you, and I want you close by,'" Dolan remarked. "He's a humble guy. He's a listening guy."

Asked what he hopes retirement looks like, Dolan said much will depend on what Hicks wants him to do.

"I'm going to be an obedient priest to him," the cardinal said, adding that Hicks has suggested he wants Dolan to keep doing "a lot of stuff."

He is eager to focus on pastoral work while leaving behind the administrative responsibilities that come with running a major archdiocese.

Instead, Dolan said he looks forward to the work that he said he "savors," such as "visiting parishes, the sacraments, going to hospitals, going to prisons ... working with Catholic charities."

He also said he hopes for more reading, walking, travel, and time with friends. "A lot of invitations already for retreats, days of recollection," Dolan said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com