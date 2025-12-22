Father Murray to Newsmax: Incoming N.Y. Archbishop Brings 'Positive' Qualities

Father Gerald Murray, of St. Joseph's Church in New York City, told Newsmax that the incoming archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York is well suited for the position.

Murray told "National Report" on Monday that he supports the choice of Pope Leo XIV, who named a fellow Chicagoan, Bishop Ronald Hicks as the next archbishop of New York.

"Well, he brings with him many positive qualities," Murray said.

"He speaks Spanish. In fact, that's something that's noted, and he spoke Spanish at his opening press conference."

Murray said Hicks brings a well-rounded background to New York. "He spent five years in El Salvador and was managing a network of orphanages."

"So, he's a man who's dedicated to charity work. He's learning the cultures of our neighbors to the south," added Murray.

Murray also pointed to Hicks as an energetic leader in the church.

"He also is a young man, relatively speaking, 58 years old. That's young for a bishop in the Catholic Church."

Murray added, "And he's going to bring a lot of youthful energy, I think, to the job."

Murray said Hicks will need to use his qualities as he assumes his new role.

"So I think he's going to display in New York all those positive characteristics. Got a lot of challenges, you know, we're getting a socialist mayor in a few weeks."

Murray said Archbishop-designate Hicks will need to use all of his qualities to navigate pending issues in the city of New York, as well as those impacting the state.

"We have assisted suicide. The governor wants to sign a bill in that regard."

"There are going to be issues where you get to speak up for morality and the interests of the Catholic Church," said Murray.

Archbishop-designate Hicks spoke about immigration at his briefing with reporters after being named to the new position. Murray said he felt Hicks handled the immigration issue properly.

"He's going to strike the right balance here because, of course, illegal immigration is not just about the immigrants. It's also about the citizens who are already here."

Murray added that there's a fine line to draw on immigration. "And, you know, the 10 million-plus illegal aliens who came in under the Biden administration, that problem isn't going to go away."

