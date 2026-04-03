Trump Says Downed US Jet Won't Derail Iran Talks

President Donald Trump said the downing of a U.S. military aircraft over Iran will not derail diplomatic efforts, even as new details emerged about the fate of the jet’s crew, according to NBC News.

Trump, speaking to NBC News, downplayed the broader impact of the incident on talks, saying the situation would not affect negotiations even as military tensions escalate.

U.S. officials, cited by Reuters, said the aircraft — widely identified as an F-15E fighter jet — was shot down over southwestern Iran, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

According to Reuters and Axios, both crew members ejected from the aircraft before it crashed.

Reuters reported that one of the two aviators has since been rescued by U.S. forces in a high-risk recovery operation, while the second crew member remains missing, prompting an ongoing search effort in hostile territory.

NBC News reported that U.S. rescue forces came under fire during the operation, underscoring the risks of the mission, though no additional American casualties have been confirmed.

NBC News also reported that Iranian state-linked channels have urged civilians to help locate the missing crew member, with some accounts suggesting rewards have been offered.

The incident comes amid an already intensifying confrontation, with Axios noting that previous U.S. and Israeli assertions of air superiority are now facing renewed scrutiny following the shootdown.

Despite the escalation, Trump’s remarks signal an effort to keep diplomatic channels open, even as the search for the missing crew member continues and the situation on the ground remains volatile.

The Pentagon has not yet released a full public account of the incident.