NEA Votes to Cut Ties With Anti-Defamation League

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 01:34 PM EDT

Delegates to a National Education Association (NEA) convention voted to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The Washington Times reported that the NEA's vote to end the decades-long cooperative work with the ADL may indicate that the defense of Israel is not important to the progressive left.

The ADL describes itself as an organization that "fights all forms of antisemitism and bias."

The Times reported that NEA delegates approved a resolution, saying: "Despite its reputation as a civil rights organization, the ADL is not the social justice partner it claims to be."

The resolution called for prohibiting the nationwide teachers' union from using ADL-supplied antisemitism materials and professional offerings.

The vote was taken as a move to boycott the ADL. It needs approval from an NEA administrative committee and then another vote at next year's delegates' convention to be finalized.

The NEA Jewish Affairs Caucus, according to the Times, said the vote "sends a troubling message of exclusion" as antisemitic acts are increasing at public schools and college campuses.

News site Mondoweiss reported that NEA delegate Stephen Siegel told fellow teachers' union members from the assembly floor that, "Allowing the ADL to determine what constitutes antisemitism would be like allowing the fossil fuel industry to determine what constitutes climate change."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler

Delegates to a National Education Association convention voted to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League.
Wednesday, 09 July 2025 01:34 PM
