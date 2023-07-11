×
Tags: musk | conference | zuckerberg | meta

Musk Not Attending Corporate Titans Conference

Tuesday, 11 July 2023 01:35 PM EDT

Twitter owner Elon Musk is sitting out this year's gathering of wealthy powerbrokers in Sun Valley, Idaho, The Messenger is reporting.

The gathering of corporate titans, Wall Street powerbrokers, top policy officials, along with Silicon Valley elites began Tuesday. It is an event where multibillion-dollar media and technology deals are made, according to The Messenger.

Those attending the event include Disney's Bob Iger, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple's Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The event is sponsored by Allen & Co., a family-run boutique investment firm in London and New York.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been battling over Meta's Threads, a new platform very similar to Twitter.

Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported, citing a letter sent to Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro, according to Reuters.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

Last month, the two tech giants agreed to square off in a cage match.

The New York Post noted the Sun Valley conference is sometimes referred to as a "summer camp for billionaires. It said the conference's private events are a closely-guarded secret."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 01:35 PM
