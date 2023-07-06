×
Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over Threads

Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over Threads
(AP)

Thursday, 06 July 2023 03:32 PM EDT

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.

Meta, which launched Threads Wednesday and has logged more than 30 million sign ups, looks to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram's billions of users.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in the letter.

Spiro, in his letter, accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information," the report said.

Since Musk's takeover of the social media platform, Twitter has seen competition from Mastodon and Bluesky among others. Threads' user interface, however, has a striking resemblance to the microblogging platform.

Still, Threads does not support keyword searches or direct messages.

Meta and Spiro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


