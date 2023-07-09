×
Tags: zuckerberg | threads | twitter | musk | cage | scraping

Musk Shows Off Rhyming Skills in Zuckerberg Insult

By    |   Sunday, 09 July 2023 06:38 PM EDT

Elon Musk alluded to the alleged on-again, off-again cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg by taking a shot at him following the release of Threads, a new app that bares a striking resemblance to Twitter.

Last month, the two tech giants agreed to square off in a cage match. Then on Sunday, Elon took a shot at Zuckerberg, just days after Meta's launch of Threads.

Ostensibly, Musk's taunt was prompted by a tweet of a screenshot of Zuckerberg responding when fast-food chain Wendy's took a jab at the SpaceX founder and CEO.

On Friday, Wendy's posted on Threads, "[H]ey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol."

Zuckerberg responded with a crying-face laughing emoji.

On Sunday, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the exchange, writing:

"Elon: Protects free speech
Zuck: Protects brand speech"

The Twitter owner responded, saying that "Zuck is a" word that starts with "C" and rhymes with Zuck.

On Wednesday, Twitter's lawyers wrote a letter to Zuckerberg, noting that Meta is "expressly prohibited" from "crawling or scraping" of Twitter's user data. Musk has alleged that scraping of Twitter user data has occurred on a large scale.

While it's unclear what sparked Musk's reasons for the tweet on Sunday, on July 1 the tech giant tweeted that Twitter would limit the number of tweets one can view to prevent data scraping. Data scraping was a method, as indicated by the "Twitter Files," where trending narratives could be tracked in real time.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


zuckerberg, threads, twitter, musk, cage, scraping
Sunday, 09 July 2023 06:38 PM
