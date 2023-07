The social media platform Twitter has suffered losses in its user activity since billionaire Elon Musk took control in October 2022, and especially since the debut of Meta's Threads alternative less than a week ago.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince shared data on Sunday showing that Twitter had dropped from the 32nd most-frequented site to the 40th since January, with the platform suffering its biggest decline within the last two months.

As of Monday, Twitter is currently ranked the 37th most-frequented site on Cloudflare's top 100 rankings.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Threads saw 30 million downloads within the first few hours it became available, and it had reached 70 million sign-ups by the weekend.

"Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's only been 5 days!" Zuckerberg said.