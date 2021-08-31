×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | mitch mconnell | psa | covid | republicans

McConnell Tapes 2nd PSA to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

mitch mcconnell walks through capitol
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Liz Lynch/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 August 2021 12:58 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stars in a new public service announcement aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As a boy, I fought polio," McConnell says in the 30-second PSA, CNN reported Tuesday. "Today, America's been polio-free for 40 years — thanks to vaccinations. We'll beat COVID-19 with vaccines, too. Protect yourself and your family. Get vaccinated."

The ad, the second by McConnell to try to convince Americans to get inoculated, is aimed at hesitant Republicans. Earlier this summer, the leader used funds from his reelection campaign to air a radio ad across 100 radio stations in his home state.

McConnell’s office said the new PSA, a joint effort by the National Association of Broadcasters and the Kentucky Broadcasters Association, began airing last week and has already run more than 100 times across local TV stations in Kentucky.

"I think the best thing for me to do is to say how I feel about it, and to try to encourage those people who care what I think to do right thing," McConnell said Monday after a local event in Kentucky, CNN reported.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and unvaccinated patients infected with the highly contagious delta variant overwhelm hospitals across the country, CNN reported.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll Tuesday found the number of Americans saying they weren't likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine is declining, dropping from 34% in March to 20%.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stars in a new public service announcement aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "As a boy, I fought polio," McConnell says...
mitch mconnell, psa, covid, republicans
235
2021-58-31
Tuesday, 31 August 2021 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved