Axios/Ipsos Poll: Vaccine Hesitancy Appears to Be Waning

Sixty-eight percent of parents said they have had their children receive the COVID-19 vaccine or are likely to as soon as it is permitted for their age group, according to a new Axios/Ipsos poll.
The number represents a jump of 12 points from just two weeks ago.
Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:
- 43% said a mandate from their employer requiring them to get the vaccine would make them likely to do so. The number is up from 33% a month ago.
- 72% of adults said they have taken the vaccine, while another 8% say they are likely to take it.
- 20% say they are not very likely or not likely at all to take the vaccine. The number is down from 34% in March and 23% just two weeks ago.
- 19% said their place of employment is requiring all workers to get the vaccine. That’s an increase from 16% two weeks ago.
- 54% said their bosses are mandating that masks be worn in the workplace, an increase from the 51% who said the same thing two weeks ago.
- 40% said teachers or government workers in their area are required to get the vaccine. The number is up from 34% two weeks ago.
- 60% say returning to their pre-COVID-19 lives would present a large or moderate risk – an increase from 53% two weeks earlier.
- 59% say they visited friends or relatives in the past week. That’s down 8 percentage points from a month ago.
The poll, conducted Aug. 27-30, surveyed 1,071 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.