Mike Lindell Suing to Block Jan. 6 Panel Phone Records Subpoena

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is among the targets of the Jan. 6 select committee, which has subpoenaed his phone records — a move he has sued to block.

"I wasn't there on Jan. 6, and yes they did subpoena my phone records, but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the Jan. 6 committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena," Lindell wrote to CNBC on Wednesday.

Lindell's lawsuit was filed in federal court in Minneapolis.

Lindell told CNBC the Jan. 6 committee has sought his phone records from November through early January, and he has filed a lawsuit similar to other targets.

Lindell has started FrankSpeech.com to combat Big Tech bias against conservatives and free speech and has long been a supporter for former President Donald Trump. He has also worked to denounce and investigate election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.