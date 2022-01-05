×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | Media Bias | mike lindell | jan. 6 | select committee | lawsuit

Mike Lindell Suing to Block Jan. 6 Panel Phone Records Subpoena

mike lindell exults during an impromptu meeting with the media on the street
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 05 January 2022 04:35 PM

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is among the targets of the Jan. 6 select committee, which has subpoenaed his phone records — a move he has sued to block.

"I wasn't there on Jan. 6, and yes they did subpoena my phone records, but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the Jan. 6 committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena," Lindell wrote to CNBC on Wednesday.

Lindell's lawsuit was filed in federal court in Minneapolis.

Lindell told CNBC the Jan. 6 committee has sought his phone records from November through early January, and he has filed a lawsuit similar to other targets.

Lindell has started FrankSpeech.com to combat Big Tech bias against conservatives and free speech and has long been a supporter for former President Donald Trump. He has also worked to denounce and investigate election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is among the targets of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, which has subpoenaed his phone records – a move he has sued to block.
mike lindell, jan. 6, select committee, lawsuit, subpoena, election fraud, phone records
146
2022-35-05
Wednesday, 05 January 2022 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved