Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Dems Trying to 'Brainwash the Public' About Jan. 6

Democrats are planning more tarnishing of Republicans and former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. But, she told Newsmax on Tuesday night, she is going to work to find out the truth of what happened in the storming of the Capitol.

"With Nancy Pelosi and her awful Jan. 6 committee, it's nothing but Russia Collusion 2.0, and they're going to continue to run it into the ground day in and day out, trying to hurt Republicans going into the midterm elections," Greene said on Tuesday's ''Cortes & Pellegrino.'' She was referring to the House committee probing the events of Jan. 6, a committee many Republicans see as working toward partisan conclusions knocking Trump for inciting the riot.

"This whole thing is nothing but a scam, and it's all to dirty up Republicans and of course, as usual, try to hurt President Trump or any plans that he has in the future," she added. (Trump is widely seen as preparing to mount another White House run in 2022, and is heavily involved in the endorsement process for the upcoming midterm elections.)

As Greene's interview was being recorded earlier in the day, Trump canceled plans for a Jan. 6 news conference, potentially giving Democrats including House Speaker Pelosi the day to run their so-called "insurrection narrative."

"I'm not sure what Nancy Pelosi is planning to say. And the rest of the scam committee, the Jan. 6 committee, they're planning to run their narrative on the riots at the Capitol, which we all were upset by and were shocked by," Greene said.

"But what they really want to do is they want to make sure they can brainwash the public, try to lie about Republicans, saying that we had anything to do with this terrible riot."

One version of events being examined -- a version vehemently disputed by Trump and other GOP leaders -- is that the former president incited the riot with a rally earlier in the day and claims that the presidential election was tarnished by widespread fraud. Trump and many supporters, who have continued to allege election fraud, has maintained that the participants in the Capitol breach were defending the democratic process and free, fair elections.

Greene asserted that since Republicans widely condemn the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, any blame on the members of the party by the House's Jan. 6 Select Committee is misplaced.

"None of us had anything to do with it," she continued. "The only thing I planned to do that day, along with my Republican colleagues, was to object to Joe Biden's electoral votes. That's something that Democrats have done for a very long time. It is completely constitutional, and election issues are things that we should all care about.

"That's something important across all parties and to all voters."

On Thursday, Greene said, she will hold her own news conference in Washington, focusing on a look into insurrection allegations.

"We're going to talk about the things that need to be talked about, like where is Ray Epps?" Greene said, referring to an oft-reported, unindicted man who was preaching "we've got to go into the Capitol" starting Jan. 5 and helping orchestrate that the next day -- as Trump was delivering his rally speech.

"Where are the other people that are on different videos? Why haven't the FBI tracked those people down? Why haven't they been arrested? Why didn't I see Ray Epps and others in the D.C. jail like other Jan. 6 defendants? We have a lot of questions to ask.

"Why wasn't the National Guard surrounding the Capitol when it had been requested ahead of Jan. 6?" she said.

